Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan Fined For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate In High Octane Clash

International Cricket Council (ICC), the cricket governing body, on Wednesday announced that both India and Pakistan have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya's 33 off 17 balls helped India to defeat Pakistan by five wickets at Dubai International Stadium. Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli played identical knocks of 35 runs in their 148-run chase.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar clinched four wickets while Pandya bagged three wickets to bundle Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 43 runs while Iftikhar Ahemd played a knock of 28 runs.

India will next lock horns against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium later in the day while Pakistan will also play against the same opponent on September 2.