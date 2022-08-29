I Knew He Would Bowl Back Of A Length, And I Connected It: Hardik Pandya On The Winning Six

Hardik Pandya's stylish winning six in the last over against Pakistan in the Asia Cup is the talk of the town as it gave the side a thrilling five-wicket win in their opening match of the tournament at Dubai International Stadium. Pandya said he knew where the spinner Mohammad Nawaz would bowl him as he made field adjustment before delivering the ball.

The all-rounder scored 33 off 17 balls after scalping three crucial Pakistani wickets which helped India to wrap them for 147.

“Very happy to get this win. It was very important for us; our nerves were checked as a team we were challenged as well," Pandya said in a video interaction with Ravindra Jadeja.

“Seven runs were not looking that big for me. Even if there were 10 instead of 5 fielders outside the circle, I would have gone for for a six. The only time emotions got the better of me was when you got out, but there was no pressure. In my opinion, the bowler was under a lot more pressure than me. I was looking for him to make a mistake. When he moved the fielder in the deep, I knew he would bowl back of a length, and I connected it,” he added.

Talking about scoring runs in the match Pandya said the fall of top-three gave opportunity to middle-order to take charge of scoring and also prepare themselves for the situations like this ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

“The Indian team is always known for their top 3. So we are very grateful that we also got the opportunity and we’re able to finish the game. If we will be in this situation again, we will take inspiration from this match,” Pandya asserted.

Jadeja, who came to bat a no. 4, and Pandya were together involved in the partnership which almost took the side over the line but the former lost his wicket on the first ball of the final over after scoring 35 off 29 balls including two sixes and two fours.

“This knock was very important for me. When I was promoted in the batting order, the only thing I was thinking was to take more chances against the spinners; the more balls I will play against them, I will get, the more opportunity to hit the big shots,” Jadeja said.

India will next take on Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, August 31.