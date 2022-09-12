How Underdogs Sri Lanka Rose To Become Champions Of Asia

The Asia Cup 2022 was the 15th edition of the prestigious tournament played among the teams majorly from subcontinent which is commonly referred as the breeding ground for the cricket. The region has seen many rise and fall in the field of cricket but Sri Lanka's glory to the sixth continental title needs to be propagated to inspire the future generation during their lows.

This achievement from the Island nation is something extraordinary and came in at the worst time for country amid economic and political crisis. As Sri Lanka and Pakistan reached the final, social media was flooded with memes mocking both countries over their economic crisis. But defying all odds the 11 players acted as a team and over came the challenges threw at them during the tournament.

Before the start of the tournament, Dasun Shanaka-led side was heavily criticised for not having star players in their side. The team showed the world that if you rise to the occasion at any point in time you become a star irrespective of the past failures. The team as a whole doesn't fall in top-five places of the ICC team rankings across formats.

Opener Pathum Nissanka is their highest-ranked T20I batter placed at no. 8 in the standings while Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga grab 8th and 9th spot in the T20I bowler rankings. The players will surely gain places after their spirited performance in the Asia Cup title campaign.

In their six-match journey in the competition, Sri Lanka only suffered a loss in their opening game against Afghanistan and then had a five-match winning streak in the tournament including the summit clash where they defeated T20I giants India and Pakistan (2 times).

At the end of the tournament, if you see the table for most run-getter in the competition you will not find any stand out top-scorer ruling the charts from Sri Lanka but a consolidate standing comprising Bhanuka Rajapaksa (191), Pathum Nissanka (173), Kusal Mendis (155) and Dasun Shanaka (111).

In the bowling department also, Wanindu Hasaranga is the second-most wicket-taker in the competition with 9 wickets only after India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (11 wickets). Chamika Karunaratne (7), Pramod Madushan (6), Dilshan Madushanka (6), Maheesh Theekshana (6) were not at the top of the table but still made their side win in the final after folding Pakistan to 147.

The other major thing that played a huge factor in Sri Lanka's campaign is that they remained consistent with their players throughout the tournament only making miniscule changes in the playing XI. They backed their players even after getting a early defeat against Afghanistan. Barring the final and opening game, Sri Lanka won all their matches while chasing the targets. In the final they won while defending the target while in opening fixture they lost.

No matter the situation, the Lankan players stood up the situation to play their individual role which helped team as whole in the match as in the final Sri Lanka were restricted to 67/5 at the halfway stage of their innings but Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71) and Wanindu Hasaranga (36) showed resilience and grit to guide them to 170 in 20 overs. Their never-say-die attitude should continue with them to get more such laurels in the future. The brand of cricket displayed by Sri Lanka is the way forward for the sport to keep its fanatics engaging.