Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong Players Visit India's Dressing Room After The Match

Hong Kong have lost their opening Asia Cup fixture against India by 40 runs on Wednesday but they gained experience of playing against top teams like India which at this juncture is massive for them. Hong Kong have made it to the continental cup after winning the Asia Cup Qualifier beating UAE by eight wickets.

After the match, Hong Kong players visited India's dressing room and had interactions with Indian players and coaching staff. Many Hong Kong players were seen taking pictures and autographs with Indian players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant among others.

BCCI shared a brief video of the meeting on Twitter and captioned the post, "Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking! Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting."

Conversations to remember, memories to cherish and lessons for the taking!



Wholesome scenes in the #TeamIndia dressing room when Team Hong Kong came visiting. #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/GbwoLpvxlZ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2022

Coming back to the match, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and asked India to bat first. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav smashed individual fifties to guide Men in Blue to mammoth 192 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar hammered unbeaten 68 off 26 balls with the help of six sixes while Kohli played anchor knock of 59* runs off 44 balls.

Chasing 193, Indian bowlers restricted Hong Kong to 152/5 as spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal didn't let former batters to score freely. Jadeja just leaked 15 runs while Chahal gave 18 runs in their four overs spell. Jadeja also bagged a wicket and a run out also.



For Hong Kong, Babar Hayat top-scored with 41 balls while Kinchit Shah smashed 30 runs. Zeeshan Ali and Scott McKechnie remained unbeaten on 26 and 16 runs respectively.

Hong Kong will next face Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 2.