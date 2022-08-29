I Learned Keeping Things Simple From Dhoni: Hardik Pandya

After a match-winning knock against Pakistan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya credited his first Indian captain MS Dhoni for keeping things simple in the high octane clash against arch-rivals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pandya, who made his debut under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, said he tries to remain calm during tense conditions as it helps decision making. The all-rounder smashed 33 off 17 and also took three wickets in the thrilling encounter.

India required 7 from the last over with Ravindra Jadeja and Pandya at the middle. Jadeja (35) was removed by spinner Mohammad Nawaz on the first ball which added pressure to the Men in Blue. Dinesh Karthik took a single and gave strike back to Pandya of the first ball he faced. Nawaz bowled the third ball dot and slashed the next ball to match-winning six.

"I try to keep things simple as much as I can. Obviously, I have learnt this from Mahi bhai while playing with him. I learn from all the cricketers I play with. I believe that if you want to take any decision in life if you are calm it will help you take better decision. I apply the same during batting and keep my options ready," Pandya told broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," he added.

While bowling Pandya backed his strength and bowled a lot of short balls and hit the hard length.

"In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake," Hardik said.

India will next take on Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, August 31.