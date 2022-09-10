Asia Cup 2022 Final, SL vs PAK: When, Where And How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Summit Clash

The Asia Cup 2022 final is all set to take place between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. And coming off a socio-economic crisis and the worst turmoil in its country's history, the Sri Lankan cricket team would like to provide the island nation with an emotional catharsis by beating fancied Pakistan. On the other hand, Pakistan would want to provide their nation with a well-deserved win in the finals.

For Sri Lanka, the bowling attack has looked potent but there is one area where Rahul Dravid and the Indian team could take note of how effective Sri Lanka's top five batters have been.

Two right-handed openers -- Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka -- have been positivity personified at the top while likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shanaka himself and Chamikaatne Karunaratne have all made runs when they mattered the most.

In bowling, Mahesh Theekshana has come up as a potent spin bowling partner of Wanindu Hasaranga, while Dilshan Madhushanka has shouldered the responsibility of the lead pacer quite admirably.

For Pakistan, their strength is their bowling attack that has Naseem Shah, showing improvement with each passing day, along with Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain.

However, in comparison, none of the top-order batters of Pakistan has a strike rate of 120 plus, especially those who have faced more than 50 balls in the tournament. Therefore Pakistan's best chance would be to win the toss and field first, as Rizwan is always in control when Pakistan are chasing.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Final: When and Where to watch:

The clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription) on September 11 at 7: 30 pm. On TV, Star Sports Network will telecast the high-octane clash live on its channels at the same time.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Final Probable Playing XI:

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (vc), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka , Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

Pakistan:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.