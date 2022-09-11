Asia Cup 2022 Final, SL vs PAK: Underdogs Sri Lanka Eyes Title In Summit Clash Against Pakistan

The Sri Lankan cricket will square off with Pakistan in the summit clash of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on September 12. In the summit clash, the island nation would like to beat fancied Pakistan in the tournament finale.

For Pakistan, Mohammed Rizwans, Mohammed Nawazs and Naseem Shahs would like to lift their games on the big day, which has been a tradition.

But in Sri Lanka, they have an opposition that could be more than a handful and a team that has redeemed itself in a format where it had become world champions back in 2014.

The fortunes of Sri Lanka cricket nose-dived, just like the country's eco-system, with poor selection and internal politics in the board not helping their cause.

The team that Shanaka led during their away series in India some six months back had more or less the same bunch of players, but what Sri Lanka had done successfully is change their T20 game plan, which is now filled with aggression.

Even without Dushmantha Chammera, the bowling attack has looked potent but there is one area where Rahul Dravid and the Indian team could take note of how effective Sri Lanka's top five batters have been.

Two right-handed openers -- Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka -- have been positivity personified at the top while likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shanaka himself and Chamikaatne Karunaratne have all made runs when they mattered the most.

A case in point is how they chased down a target of 70-odd against Afghanistan, where none of the batters scored more than 35, but all of them made those runs at a strike rate of 150 plus.

In the five games so far, the Sri Lankan batters have hit 28 sixes and 62 fours, which gives a story of their approach.

In bowling, Mahesh Theekshana has come up as a potent spin bowling partner of Wanindu Hasaranga, while Dilshan Madhushanka has shouldered the responsibility of the lead pacer quite admirably.

In comparison, Pakistan has made it to the finals but Babar's own form has deserted him throughout the tournament. 63 runs from five games aren't something one expects from a player of his calibre.

The skipper would like to sing the redemption song in the match that matters the most. Pakistan's strength is their bowling attack that has Naseem Shah, showing improvement with each passing day, along with Harris Rauf and Mohammed Hasnain.

The two spinners, leg-break bowler Shadab Khan (ER 5.79 and 7 wickets) and left-arm orthodox Mohammed Nawaz(ER 6.05 and 8 wickets), have also been very impressive.

However, in Dubai, one has seen that toss has become an important factor as Pakistan aren't good while batting first, and in the two games that they have lost in the tournament against India and Sri Lanka, they have batted first.

None of the top-order batters have a strike rate of 120 plus, especially those who have faced more than 50 balls in the tournament. Therefore Pakistan's best chance would be to win the toss and field first, as Rizwan is always in control when Pakistan are chasing.

