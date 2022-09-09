Asia Cup 2022: Experiments That Went Wrong For India; Takeaways For The T20 World Cup

India's campaign in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is over now after their second round exit owing to back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4s. It has been a tough ride for the Indian team in the competition as they were tested in every aspect of the game throughout the tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma made some bold decisions in the continental cup keeping in mind the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

A lot can be talk about India's stint in the six-nation tournament which acted as a testing ground before the marquee event of the shortest format. India played most of the matches of the tournament with only two pacers as Hardik Pandya chipped in as a third fast bowling option after Avesh Khan got sick. The five bowlers strategy didn't go well for India in the Asia Cup.

India opened their Asia Cup journey against Pakistan in a Group A clash which the former won by five wickets thanks to Hardik Pandya's 33* off 17 and 35 apiece from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. India played the first match with wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik which came as a surprise for many as Rishabh Pant had an edge over him in the T20Is. In the 148 run chase, Jadeja was promoted up in the batting over and it worked for the side as he played a stabilising knock of 35-run off 29 balls after India lost three quick wickets. He was also involved in the 52-run match-turning partnership with Pandya.

After the match, skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that the team will keep on experimenting in the competition which they did. In Group A match against Hong Kong, India dropped last match's star Hardik Pandya to keep him fresh for the later stage of the tournament and brought in Rishabh Pant in the playing XI. At first glance, it was not a like-for-like replacement and secondly it reduced India's bowling options to just five bowlers with only two pacers. It costed India in the game as Hong Kong were able to reach above 150 runs against the no. 1 T20I side. However, India won the match by 40 runs but the margin could have been more higher.

In their first Super 4 game against Pakistan, India included Hardik Pandya in the playing XI and also Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda in place of Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an knee injury. Batting first India posted 181/7 with the help of Virat Kohli's 60. Indian bowlers looked out of form while defending the total and suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan. India bowled really bad in the death overs including ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who leaked 19 runs in the 19th over.

India failed to get past spirited Sri Lanka in their next Super 4 game as the latter outclassed them by six wickets to confirm their spot in the summit clash. For the fourth time, Men in Blue failed to stick with the same playing XI and made changes in it. This time team included Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi. However, this inclusion didn't work as Ashwin only got one wicket and again it was India's death bowling which costed us the game. For the second match in a row, India bowlers failed to defend the 170+ target in the competition.

In the last match against Afghanistan, India rested their skipper Rohit Sharma and handed over the captaincy to KL Rahul. Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the standout performers of the match as the star batter smashed 122 off 60 balls and also got his much-awaited 71st international century, first in T20I while the latter dismantled Afghanistan's batting order with his 5-4 figures in four overs. India ended the tournament wit massive 101 runs victory over neighbours at Dubai International Stadium.

Takeaways For India Ahead Of T20 World Cup

The biggest positive for India in the Asia Cup is Virat Kohli returning to form. Kohli accumulated 276 runs in the tournament, highest so far, including a century and two fifties. The second good news for the Rohit Sharma-led side is pacer Arshdeep Singh, who bowled tight lengths in the death overs keeping his calm during intense matches. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also got some good innings in the tournament ahead of their next bigger challenge. Mature character of Hardik Pandya is also a boon for India while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi also played their roles well in the tournament.