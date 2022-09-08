Asia Cup 2022: Deepak Chahar Replaces Avesh Khan In India's Squad

Pacer Deepak Chahar has been included in India's Asia Cup squad ahead of their last match of the Super 4 against Afghanistan in the competition.

Chahar comes in as a replacement for Avesh Khan who is recovering from an illness. Avesh missed India's both Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to high fever. Before that also he didn't had a great tournament as he conceded above 50 runs from his four overs against Hong Kong while getting only a single wicket. From his two overs against Pakistan in Group A clash, Avesh got a wicket while giving away just 19 runs.

"Avesh Khan is recovering from an illness and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," stated an official statement as quoted by ANI.



India are out of the continental cup final after facing two successive defeats in their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Men in Blue's slightest hope of featuring in the final washed away last night after Pakistan got better of Afghanistan in a thrilling encounter by one wicket at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

India will look to end their campaign on a high note as they look to defeat Afghanistan to boost their morale before the next month's coveted T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is likely that India will play with three seamers against Afghanistan keeping in mind their previous results in the tournament. India have just featured two pacers in the tournament so far while Hardik Pandya played a role of third seamer. In a change, skipper Rohit Sharma will come up with three fast bowlers including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar.