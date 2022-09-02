Asia Cup 2022: Death Bowling Cost Us The Game, Says Bangladesh Skipper Shakib

Bangladesh faced an early exit from the Asia Cup after they lost both the matches in Group B. In a first knockout game of the six-nation tournament, Shakib Al Hasan-led side were outclassed by Sri Lanka in a trilling encounter on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium.

Despite being seven down and losing all their main batters, Sri Lanka came out victorious as they got 25 runs from the last two overs with four balls to spare. Defending a target of 184, Bangladesh bowled well in the first half of the innings but later lost rhythm in the match and leaked 104 runs in the last 10 overs and most of them against tailenders. Sri Lanka scored 47 runs in the last 4.3 overs which helped them to oust Bangladesh in the competition.

Commenting on their bowling, Shakib admitted that due to their bad death bowling they lost the match.

"Death bowling is something we are looking to improve and that has cost us the game. The last two overs they were eight down and needed to get 17-18 runs and they got with a lot of balls to spare. We are not bowling well in the death. We should give lot of credit to SL, the way they held their nerves. We wanted to pick wickets, and saw the fast bowlers were picking wickets," Shakib said after the match.

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was a high intense affair with high energy display from both the sides. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals but didn't lose the hope and turned the match in their favour. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 60 off 37 balls while skipper Dasun Shanaka smashed 45 off 33 balls in their second-highest run chase in T20Is. It was also the highest-ever successful run chase in UAE in T20Is.

"There was pressure on SL. Whenever the bowlers bowl, they need to execute their plans. If you look at the last six months, we were not competitive but we were very competitive this time. We need to work in a lot of areas before the World Cup in Australia," Shakib concluded.