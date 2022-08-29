Hardik Pandya 2.0: The Resurgence Of New, Composed Version Of All-Rounder

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, had an emotional moment in the game at Dubai International Stadium as life comes to a full circle for the player on Sunday. In their last Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan in 2018, Pandya was stretched off the field for an ‘acute lower back injury’ and stayed out of cricket for some time. However, Pandya featured in the 2019 World Cup team and played a game against Pakistan in the tournament but he was not at his best during that time.

The star all-rounder smashed 33 off 17 including the winning six in India's five-wicket thrilling win over arch rivals Pakistan. He also returned with the figures of 3-25 from his four overs. Pandya's performance was not only stunning but also self satisfying for him as he scored against the same opponent at the same venue where he suffered the injury in 2018.

The comeback is greater than the setback pic.twitter.com/KlnD4GZ4ZO — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 29, 2022

Taking to Twitter Pandya wrote, "The comeback is greater than the setback." The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the Men in Blue squads from quite a long time. He announced his arrival in the international cricket after the last over against Bangladesh in the Super 10 Group 2 match of the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. Pandya defended 11 runs in the last over as India won the match by one run.

In the last year's T20 World, Pandya played the tournament as pure batter as he was not fully fit to bowl due to his back injury. The all-rounder also played solely as a batter for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021 but did bowl for India in two T20 World Cup matches, against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

India look completely different when Pandya comes in to bowl for the side apart from the frontline pacers. His services were missed in the last year's T20 game against Pakistan which the latter won by 10 wickets.

“It was all coming back. I was taken out of the ground on the stretcher. Same opponent, same tournament, same dressing room. I was remembering everything,” Pandya said after he was asked by Ravindra Jadeja about the horrific back injury.

Pandya credited his comeback to Team India’s physio Nitin Patel and strength and training coach Soham Desai.

“There was a sense of achievement after the things, which had happened with me and then to get the opportunity like this.. the journey has been beautiful. We are reaping the fruits of our hard work, but there are people who work tirelessly behind the scene. I will credit my comeback to Nitin Patel and Soham Desai,” Pandya said in a video posted by the BCCI.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also heaped praises on the stylish player for his brilliant comeback after the injury and said Pandya is bowling above 140 and also batting brilliantly.

"Since the time he (Hardik) has made his comeback, he's been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily," Rohit said after the match.

"His batting quality we all know and it's been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it's with the bat or with the ball. He can bowl really quick, we saw that today with those short balls. It was always about just understanding his game and he's doing that well now. In a high-pressure chase with 10 rpo needed, you can panic but he never showed any of that," he added.