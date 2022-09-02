Asia Cup 2022: Captaincy Adding A Lot Of Pressure On Rohit, Says Former Pakistan Captain

After a series of low scores from India skipper Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Asia Cup, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez feels that leading Men in Blue in the shortest format is adding pressure on the star batter's form. Apart from the captaincy pressure, Rohit is also struggling to put big scores on the board as he just scored 12 and 21 against Pakistan and Hong Kong respectively.

India have sealed their spot in the Super 4 of the tournament after wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in the Group stage. The team is also elated to see former skipper Virat Kohli regaining his form back after he played knocks of 35 and 59* in the first two matches of the continental cup. Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have so far performed well for the side and are looking confident in their game. The only concern remain is the opening pair comprising Rohit and KL Rahul which has failed to get going in the tournament. However, Rahul scored 36 runs against Hong Kong but Rohit is yet to leave his impression in the tournament.

Talking about Rohit's captaincy Hafeez said his body language is looking weak and confused while leading the side.

"I would like to talk about Rohit Sharma, look at his expression after winning the match against Hong Kong by 40 runs. When he came for the toss his body language looked weak to me and he was confused. He didn't look the same Rohit Sharma which I've seen during the matches," Hafeez said in a video posted on his Twitter.

Hafeez further added that Rohit will fail to continue being India's captain as it is hampering his own batting form.

"His captaincy is adding a lot of pressure to him as he is facing a lot of challenges. His form is also declining. He had a poor IPL, after that his flow is missing. I think it will be tough for him to prolong his stay. He enjoys expressing himself in the batting but currently he is not expressing himself as he is engaged in too many things," he added.



India will next play against either Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.