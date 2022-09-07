Asia Cup 2022: Can India Still Qualify For Final After Straight Defeats In Super 4? | Scenarios Explained

Indian players walking out of the ground after facing a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their Super 4 clash. (Photo: ANI)

Is India out of the Asia Cup Final yet? First, the question is very uncommon as India are the two times defending champion of the continental cup and second is that they have very solid batting order to support their chances of playing in the summit clash.

India's chances of featuring in the final clash is now depends upon others after themselves. India have lost both their games in the Super 4 round of the competition. First, India faced a five-wicket loss against Pakistan and in the second match, Sri Lanka defeated India by six wickets on Tuesday.

What Is The Format Of Super 4 Stage?

Four teams -- two each from both groups -- qualified for the Super 4 stage of the competition. India and Pakistan from Group A while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from Group B advanced to the second round of the competition. India topped their group while Afghanistan got better of both their opponents to stay at top spot in their group.

Now, the four teams are set to play against each other. Each team will get three matches and the top two teams will qualify for the final.

What Lies Ahead For India?

As India have lost both their Super 4 games despite taking them to the last overs, their hopes are very less to qualify for the finals but they are not yet out of the final race. India have one match remaining in the tournament against Afghanistan. Men in Blue have to win their game against Afghanistan by a hefty margin to better their net run-rate in the points table.

If they lose against Afghanistan they will be out of the tournament. If India win against Afghanistan, then they need to pray that Pakistan lose their both Super 4 games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

If Pakistan win against Afghanistan in Wednesday's clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium then India will be out of the tournament irrespective of the result of their final match.

With two wins in two games, Pakistan will stand second in the table after Sri Lanka and both the teams will advance to the final. India and Afghanistan will play against each other to better their standings in the table.

India have a little hope of qualifying but they are not hopeless yet in the competition. They are virtually out of the competition but mathematically they are in till tomorrow.

Will India And Pakistan Face Each Other Again In Asia Cup 2022?

The high chances of India and Pakistan meeting again in a span of 21 days has been put to rest as either India or Pakistan will reach the final and the latter have high chances of filling that spot.

What Went Wrong For India?

Rohit Sharma-led side missed the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the intense clashes of the tournament as India suffered both their defeats while defending the total. Death bowling remained their main concern in the tournament so far after the top-three got their form back.

India will next take on Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 8.