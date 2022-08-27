Asia Cup 2022: Rashid Khan Heaps Praises on Suryakumar Yadav, Feels Indian Batter Can Score Big Runs In Tournament

Ahead of the inaugural clash of the Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan star Rashid Khan has heaped praises on in-form India batter Suryakumar Yadav and feels that the middle-order player is one of them who can score big runs in the tournament.

The 31-year-old is placed at the second spot in the latest ICC T20I player rankings, only behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The right-handed batter has represented India in 23 games and amassed 672 runs including one century and five fifties.

Rashid, who has bowled against Suryakumar in the Indian Premier League, has termed him as a brave player who always stays busy at the crease. The Afghan spinner added that he is excited to bowl against him in the Asia Cup.

"He is a brave player, the way he has performed in IPL and for the Indian team, he has shown his skill and talent. He is one player who can score big runs in the Asia Cup, he is one player who is always positive and he always stays busy at the crease," Rashid told Pakistani journalist Sawera Pasha in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel.



"He always tries to keep performing for the team, bowling to him in the IPL used to be tough. It was healthy competition, I am so excited to bowl to him when he steps out to the field for India," the spinner added.

Afghanistan will play against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup opening clash at Dubai International Stadium today at 7.30 PM while India is gearing up to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28.