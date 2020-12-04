The 15th edition of the Asia Cup was supposed to be held in September this year in Pakistan. However, it will now be held in 2021 in Sri Lanka.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Wasim Khan on Friday revealed that the 15th edition of Asia Cup will be held in Sri Lanka while Pakistan will host the event in 2022.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup was supposed to be held in September this year in Pakistan. However, it has been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and will now be held in 2021 in Sri Lanka.

"The next Asia Cup will be hosted in Sri Lanka in June and we have got hosting rights now for the 2022 Asia Cup," Khan was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The Aisa Cup is a limited-overs tournament that is being held between India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India, which is the most successful side in the tournament, currently holds the trophy.

The Men in Blue are followed by Sri Lanka, who have won it five times. Pakistan, meanwhile, has only won the tournament couple of times while Bangladesh and Afghanistan are yet to win their maiden trophy.

'2021 T20I WC might get shifted to UAE from India'

With a surge in coronavirus cases across India, Khan has said that there's a possibility that 2021 T20I World Cup might get shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an interview to 'Cricket Baaz' YouTube channel, Khan recently said that the growing number of coronavirus cases in India "pose a health risk", which might force the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift the event to the UAE from India.

"There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India...yes because of the Covid-19 situation there. It could be in UAE," the PCB CEO has said.

The T20I World Cup was supposed to be held in 2020 in Australia but has been postponed till 2022. Meanwhile, India will host the 2021 event from October 17 to November 14, 2021, the ICC has maintained.

