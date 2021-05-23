Asia Cup 2021: Asia Cup, a biannual continental cricket tournament, was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka but rising cases in the island nation led to its cancellation.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In the pandemic year which was already tarred by an incomplete edition of the Indian Premier League, another mega Cricket event has been postponed due to the ‘evolving Covid-19 situation’. Unlike IPL-2021, the reason cited for Asia Cup 2021 getting postponed is not just the surge in Covid-19 cases but also the tight cricket calendar of this year.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in a statement issued on Sunday stated that all big four Asian sides have packed schedules this year and hence finding a due window for the tournament would have been a difficult task for the Council.

"The Board has accordingly considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way ahead would be to postpone the event. It would therefore only be feasible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023 as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. Dates for the same will be confirmed in due course," the ACC said in the statement.

Earlier, the Asia Cup was scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19. Indian cricket team won the last two editions of the tournament in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

"The ACC Executive Board, in face of the risks and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the difficult decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 to 2021. Since then, the ACC has been working with its participants and stakeholders to try and ensure that the event is held in the year," the Council’s statement added further.

Asia Cup, the only continental tournament in international cricket, is usually held every two years.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma