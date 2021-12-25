New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Australian skipper Pat Cummins will be returning to the playing XI of the Aussies for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The third Test of the Ashes 2021-22 will start from December 26. Cummins will replace Michael Neser in tomorrow's Test. Joe Root's England is 0-2 down in the series with three matches to play.

Apart from Cummins, the Australian side has made another change in the playing XI and has brought Scott Boland to their lineup replacing Jhye Richardson. "He (Jhye Richardson) was pretty sore. We were umming and ahhing - he had a bowl yesterday but we thought seven days off (before the fourth Test in Sydney) will give him enough rest," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

Talking about Boland, Cummins further said, "We earmarked him as a chance for here and the SCG in particular, we think his record is really well suited. His record speaks for itself here in domestic cricket. Home ground, having someone fresh like him who can perform straightaway were the big factors. He's really excited obviously - it's a dream for him to wear the Baggy Green, packed MCG on Boxing Day, it doesn't get any better".

Meanwhile, England has also named their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test and has announced four changes in their lineup. Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Jack Leach and Mark Wood will replace Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes. England had lost both the first two Tests by a big margin and Joe Root's side would be hoping that they can stage a comeback to make the series a little more interesting.

England Playing XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan