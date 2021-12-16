Adelaide (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday was ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide after he came in contact with a person infected with the deadly COVID-19, informed Cricket Australia (CA). In his place, Steve Smith will lead the side while Michael Neser will replace him in the playing XI.

In a release, Cricket Australia said that the 28-year-old - played his first Test as captain in Brisbane last week - was dining in a restaurant in Adelaide on the eve of the second Test when he came in contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The release, however, defended Cummins, saying he did not breach any biosecurity protocols.

"He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the third Vodafone men's Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne," the release stated.

Meanwhile, Travis Head - who scored a century during the first Ashes Test last week - will be the vice-captain of the side. 

"Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia for the day-night Test in Adelaide. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play," the release added.

Cummins' absence is a big blow for Australia who are 1-0 ahead in the Ashes as they have already lost Josh Hazlewood due to a side strain. In his absence, Smith will lead the side. Smith was axed as captain in disgrace over his part in the 2018 "Sandpaper-gate" fiasco in South Africa. This will be his first game as a skipper after the Sandpaper-gate incident.

