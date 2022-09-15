Asad Rauf, Former ICC Elite Panel Umpire From Pakistan, Dies At 66

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) elite panel umpire from Pakistan, Asad Rauf passed away following a cardiac arrest in Lahore. Rauf was 66. He was one of the finest umpires of his time. He joined the ICC elite panel in 2006 a year after officiating his first Test.

Rauf officiated in 64 Tests -49 as on-field, 15 as the third umpire- 139 ODIs (98 as on-field, 41 as the third umpire) and 28 T20Is (23 as on-field, 5 as the third umpire).

Along with Aleem Dar, he was a well-liked personality on the circuit who contributed to enhancing the standing of Pakistani umpires prior to the neutral umpire era. Rauf played for National Bank and Railways during his lengthy first-class career as a middle-order hitter, averaging 28.76 from 71 first-class games.

Pakistani wicket keeper-batter Kamran Akmal took to Twitter to convey his condolences. "Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Rauf was one of the most popular figures and regularly did umpiring in the India Premier League. However, Rauf's career was ruined in 2013 by charges of spot-fixing and match-fixing in cricket matches, and in February 2016 he received a five-year suspension after being found guilty of corruption.

Following the controversy, the International Cricket Council (ICC) withdrew him from the Champions Trophy. However, Rauf denied all allegations against him and said that he himself took the decision to qithdraw from the Champions Trophy. Subsequently, Rauf was also removed from the ICC Elite Panel.

According to a report by a Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv, Rauf noted that he doesn't watch cricket anymore and ran a shop in Lahore's Landa Bazaar. "I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely," Rauf, as quoted by Paktv.tv, said.

Rauf claimed the allegations of his involvement in corruption came from BCCI and they took a unilateral decision to ban him. "I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on," he said.



(With ANI Inputs)