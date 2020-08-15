New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk:Cricketer MS Dhoni on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket. The two time World Cup winner posted a video on Instagram announcing his decision. "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." read his insta post. The former Indian captain's last outing in Indian colours was during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July, 2019. The 39-year-old has represented the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

Besides being a great batsman, Dhoni was also one of the most successful Indian captains to have graced the game. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Hailing from Jharkhand, a young Dhoni created a ripple in the cricketing circles of Ranchi for clearing boundaries against some of the best fast bowlers of the district. However, his humble beginnings required him a job to sustain his cricketing pursuits. He joined the Railways Ranji team and started to work as a ticket collector at the Kharagpur railway station to make ends meet.

Dhoni's talent was noticed by BCCI when the cricket body launched country-wide Training Research Development Wing to scout talent from financially backward states. After wearing the Indian cap, Dhoni grabbed the limelight in 2005 after his terrific 183 not out knock against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam after that there was no looking back. In his ODI career, Dhoni has amassed 10733 runs averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major portion of his career. In the Test format, Dhoni scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 in 90 matches and spearheaded India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.

Without a shadow of doubt, Dhoni has been India's greated wicket keeper. He has dismissed 444 cricketers with 321 catches and 123 stumps. A master strategist, Dhoni has been known for sharp cricketing acumen and wondrous reading of match situations

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha