Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia Page Allegedly Edited To Show Khalistan Link; Fixed Later

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh was caught in a crossfire after India lost to Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on Sunday night. He was viciously trolled on social media for dropping a sitter at a crucial point of the game. He had dropped Asif Ali's catch, who later went on to help Pakistan successfully chase the 182-run target.

Some of the trolls even called Arshdeep "Khalistani" and his Wikipedia page was also allegedly edited, which claimed that the young Indian pacers are linked to the separatist Khalistani movement.

According to the edit history of Arshdeep's Wikipedia page, an unregistered user replaced the words “India” with “Khalistan” at several locations on the profile.

Meanwhile, the young bowler was getting brutally trolled for dropping Ali, who was on the crease at a very crucial point in the match. He was eventually blamed for the loss as netizens went on to abuse him and his family on various social media platforms.

"Arshdeep is clearly a part of the Pakistan-backed Khalistan movement," wrote one Twitter user. Reportedly, most of the accounts, targeting Arshdeep, are from Pakistan and running alleged Khalistan propaganda against India.

3) Arshdeep Singh gaddar hai isko Pakistan bhej do — Account (Nawab) from Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/JGDeS3nNku — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 4, 2022

However, Arshdeep also found support from the cricketing fraternity and other fans. Kohli defended the young pacer, saying anyone could have made such a mistake during a high-pressure game."Anyone can make the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen.

Calling player khalistani who represent national team on the international platform just bcz he dropped a catch in the game.



Sick pic.twitter.com/vY1AXrPxXb — Lethal🇵🇸 (@fire_blade__) September 4, 2022

Pakistan defeated India in a cricket match. So-called nationalists have gone after a Sikh cricketer, blaming him for the defeat and calling him Khalistani. #IndiaVsPakistan — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 4, 2022

Former India cricketer, Harbhajan Singh also came out in support of the young left-arm pacer.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely.. we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said, “Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy.”