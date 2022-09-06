Arshdeep Singh Reacts To Trolls After Dropped Catch Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2022

Arshdeep Singh may be at the receiving end of the trolls for dropping a simple catch during India's crucial game against Pakistan at the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022, but the young pacer has not allowed them to affect him. His parents have revealed that the turbanator is actually "laughing" seeing the tweets and messages against him.

"His exact words were, 'I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence'," his father Darshan Singh, a former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Inspector, told The Indian Express.

Darshan, who now works in a private company as the chief of security, said he and his wife Baljeet have spoken to Arshdeep, who has told them that the "whole Indian team is supporting him". They said if their son had 10 or 12 runs to defend, he would have won the game for India.

"As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don’t want to say much about trolls. You can’t shut everyone’s mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can’t digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win," they told the English daily.

Arshdeep was hugely criticised by fans after he dropped a crucial catch against Pakistan on Sunday. The dropped catch came off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling came in the 18th over of the Pakistani innings which shifted the game in favour of Babar Azam's men.

However, the Indian team has backed Arshdeep. Coming out in support of the young pacer, former India skipper Virat Kohli at a post-match conference said that "anyone can commit the mistake" while admitting that the game situation was tight.

"It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi. I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural," Kohli said.

"Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.