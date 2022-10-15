Arrest Kohli Trends Big Time On Twitter After Virat's Fan Kills Rohit Sharma's Supporter In Tamil Nadu

The accused is said to be a Virat Kohli fan and reportedly was defending Kohli’s and RCB's names in the feud. Scroll to check reactions shere

By JE Sports Desk
Sat, 15 Oct 2022 04:23 PM IST
Minute Read
Arrest Kohli Trends Big Time On Twitter After Virat's Fan Kills Rohit Sharma's Supporter In Tamil Nadu

Social media was abuzz with former Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli’s name as ‘#ArrestKohli’ was trending on Twitter on Sunday. The ace cricketer’s name hit the trends after a 21-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend after a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

The accused is said to be a Virat Kohli fan and reportedly was defending Kohli’s name in the feud. The accused murdered his own friend for not favouring RCB and star cricketer. In the Kohli vs Sharma feud, the 21-year-old accused attacked the Rohit supporter with a bottle and cricket bat. Now, the Internet is reacting to it and it seems all the hate is being directed towards Indian cricketers. Check Out some of the reactions here:

Meanwhile, as per reports, the incident occurred in Poyyur village in the Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as a 24-year-old Sharma fan named P Vignesh while the arrested Kohli supporter was identified as Dharmaraj.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” Keelapalur police said.

Also Read
Women's Asia Cup 2022: All-Round India Defeat Sri Lanka By 8-wickets In..
Women's Asia Cup 2022: All-Round India Defeat Sri Lanka By 8-wickets In..

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj.

"This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” officials said.

Also Read
Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam's Photoshoot For T20 WC Ignites Meme Fest On..
Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam's Photoshoot For T20 WC Ignites Meme Fest On..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.