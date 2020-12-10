Cricket Australia and Australian deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona have announced a commercial partnership under which BBL umpires will sport pictures of the product's branding under their arms.

Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona have reportedly announced a commercial partnership under which BBL umpires will sport pictures of the product's branding under their arms.

According to a report by The Guardian, the "armpit advertising" campaign will generate a record income of USD 70 million for Cricket Australia this summer. However, the report said it is still unclear whether umpires would be formed to wear the product themselves.

Over the years, players' jerseys are generally littered with sponsors' logos, however, umpires' dresses are free of advertising. Though "armpit advertising" is a first in history and will revolutionise sponsorship and advertising in cricket, the report claimed.

"Cricket is quite a serious game in some ways. At the centre of that is the umpire. A good umpire will often go unnoticed – that is part of the key to the umpire’s craft," The Guardian Robin Canniford, a sports marketing academic at the University of Melbourne, as saying.

"Putting a marketing stunt under their arm, while it’s humorous and clever, actually risks reducing the seriousness of somebody who actually has a very difficult job. Putting it under the arm is better than blazing it in neon lights, but as soon as a finger goes up, Rexona’s brand value is increased. That’s hardly a value-free action – wickets make money," Robin added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma