Arjun Tendulkar Emulates Father Sachin Tendulkar To Smash Century On Ranji Trophy Debut

Arjun Tendulkar played a knock of 120 runs off 207 balls studded with two sixes and 16 fours. (Photo: Arjun Tendulkar Instagram)

Arjun Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut match for Goa and emulated his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar's feat on Wednesday.

The veteran batter Sachin also struck a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Gujarat in 1988. Sachin was just 15-year-old when he achieved the feat. Now, 34 years after his son has done the same for his side.

In his debut match for Goa, Arjun came in to bat at no. 7 and scored 120 runs on 207 balls studded with two sixes and 16 fours.

Suyash Prabhudessai smashed 212 runs for Goa including 29 fours. Goa were 493/8 at stumps on day 2.

Earlier this year, Arjun shifted his base from Mumbai to Goa after failing to get chances. He had played only two T20s for Mumbai before making the shift.

For Goa, the pacer scalped 100 wickets in seven matches at the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for the side in the tournament.

The 23-year-old also finished as Goa's leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers this season. He picked seven wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 4.98.

Arjun is also part of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians but is yet to play a game for them.