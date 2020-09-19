When asked about his plans to travel to Dubai for the IPL, Sachin said, “No plans as of now. But later on if it fits in then I’ll definitely try”.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, with the Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had no hesitation in naming the team he will be cheering to the win the cash-rich tournament.

Sachin, during a YouTube interview with former India opener Aakash Chopra, took the name of his former franchise Mumbai Indians and said that there should not be any doubt about the MI which he considers to be the favourite.

“Of course the Men in Blue, are there any doubts? I’ve always been in blue everywhere. When Mumbai and Indians come together then it becomes Mumbai Indians,” Sachin told Aakash Chopra in a YouTube interview.

When Aakash Chopra said that Delhi Capitals looks a balanced team and can pose a danger to Mumbai in this season, Sachin said it will be a game of momentum as every side in the IPL are well-balanced.

“Every team is well balanced. This is one such format where a lot of things happen quickly. When batsmen start playing shot too early we tend to advise him to be a little watchful and when someone takes his time we want him to get on with it. It is going to be exciting. I feel it’s anyone’s game. So the team which has momentum, they have to make the most of it. It’s a 53-day tournament, the momentum comes and goes, there will be a lot of ups and downs,” the batting legend said.

Sachin has played his six IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians and since his retirement, was associated with the team as a mentor. However, as the tournament shifted to UAE due to the coronavirus, Sachin is not with the Mumbai squad.

The former India and MI captain said it will be important to start well as that will allow the team and its players to have an uncluttered head going ahead in a long tournament like IPL.

“To a certain extent I’d say that (It’s important to start well). The first game is very important. Even in a Test series, it is the same here. So when the first game goes well, the team meetings become shorter. A less complicated makes you concentrate on what is happening at the opposite end because that is where the bowler will from”, he said.

“When there are too many things going around in your head, it’s difficult to concentrate. And that has a lot to do with what has happened in the last game. So it’s important to start well,” Sachin added.

Posted By: Talib Khan