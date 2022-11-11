Are India The New 'Chokers' Of World Cricket?

India's skipper Rohit Sharma and England's captain Jos Buttler after the semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval. (ANI Photo)

There is no specific criteria to carry a chokers tag to your profile but South Africa have always been the front-runner for the unsuitable label. However, Proteas have continued to live up to their unofficial name. When it looked South Africa's semifinal berth is inevitable they choked against Netherlands in their last Super 12 clash and proved everyone wrong. Their exit paved way for Pakistan to advance in the T20 World Cup while India qualified on the back of their performance.

India topped Group 2 with eight points and placed themselves against England for the semi-final clash but suffered an unforgettable massive 10-wicket defeat against them on Thursday.

India's hope for their second T20 World Cup title washed away with England's emphatic win and Men in Blue suffered another semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup in the last three years. In 2019 ODI World Cup, the MS Dhoni-led team lost to New Zealand in the semifinal where rain played a spoilsport in India's title dream.

To put things in perspective, India have not won any ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy and their past performances in the ICC events had shortcomings which barred them from clinching the coveted trophy in the last nine years.

However, India played in two finals --- the 2014 T20 World Cup (against Sri Lanka) and the 2017 Champions Trophy (against Pakistan) but failed to put up a show which would had give them glory.

Rohit Sharma, in his first World Cup assignment as skipper, failed to do any magic for the side after last year's T20 World Cup debacle. After the last edition of the event, then Indian skipper Virat Kohli stepped down from his post and a lot was promised for the future but results are still awaited.

India's dry patch of ICC titles will surely give them the tag of 'chokers' if they continue to follow this trend at prestigious tournaments. However, former World Cup-winning India skipper Kapil Dev has already started calling the Indian team the chokers after their T20 World Cup exit in Australia.

Now, South Africa will face tough competition from India to retain their chokers tag.