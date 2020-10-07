Ali Khan had been roped in as a replacement for Harry Gurney, who pulled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Ali Khan, who had become the first American player to join the Indian Premier League, has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with an injury.

29-year-old Khan was on Kolkata’s radar last season as well but no deal could be worked out. This year, he had been roped in as a replacement for Harry Gurney, who pulled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

“Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Ali Khan as a replacement for injured Harry Gurney. Khan became the first USA cricketer to be signed up by an IPL franchise. Unfortunately, Khan has since been injured and will miss the rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season,” read a statement from the IPL.

Earlier this year, Khan had played for Trinbago Knight Riders, the Caribbean Premier League franchise with the same parent company as the Kolkata team. Khan picked up eight wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 7.43, helping his team win the tournament.

In 2018, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had named Khan as one of the five breakout stars in men's cricket. The pacer had burst on to the limelight the same year at the Global T-20 Canada, where he caught the attention of Jamaican cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who brought him to the CPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two of their first four matches in the IPL so far and are placed fourth in the points table, behind Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team will face Chennai Super Kings in game 21 of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday

Posted By: Lakshay Raja