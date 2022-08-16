Amitabh Choudhary, Ex-BCCI Acting Secretary, Dies At 62; Jharkhand CM Expresses Grief

Amitabh Choudhary, former acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ex-Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) president, passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 62-ear-old.

Condoling the veteran administrator's death, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he is "deeply saddened" by the demise of Choudhary. "Former IPS officer Amitabh ji played a significant role in development of cricket in the state. May his soul rest in peace and condolences and strength to his family in this hour of grief," he tweeted in Hindi.

Anirudh Chaudhry, a former treasurer of the BCCI also expressed grief over the demise of his long-time colleague Choudhary. "Amitabh’s contribution to the game of cricket in Jharkhand was immense. He will be missed by JSCA and it will be difficult to fill the void left by him in Jharkhand. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and well wishers," he told The Indian Express.

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Choudhary worked as the former JSCA president for more than a decade and also rose to become the BCCI's joint-secretary. During the Committee of Administrators' power in the cricket board, he also performed the role of its acting secretary.

A couple of years ago, he was appointed as the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

He played an instrumental role in making Ranchi the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket, shifting the base from Jamshedpur. A world-class stadium was built and befittingly one end of the stadium was named after him.

He was the Indian team manager in Zimbabwe tour in 2005-06, which marked the beginning of the fallout between former skipper Sourav Ganguly and ex-coach Greg Chappel.

(With ANI inputs)