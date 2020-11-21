Several former Indian players, including Gautam Gambhir had suggested Rohit Sharma be handed over the captaincy of limited overs cricket after the latter guided Mumbai Indians to fifth IPL title.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The calls for Rohit Sharma to be handed over the captaincy of India's limited over cricket have gained momentum after he guided Mumbai Indians a record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, however, has warned against the concept of split captaincy in Indian cricket, remarking that an MNC cannot have two CEOs.

"It does not happen that way in our culture. Do you make two CEOs in a company? If Kohli is going to play T20s, and he is good enough, let him be there. I would like to see other people coming out but it is difficult," Dev said in a virtual summit, as quoted in a report by Dainik Jagran.

"About 70-80 percent of our teams across the three formats are same. They won't like captains having different theories. This may bring differences between players who look up to the captain," he added.

India is scheduled to play T20, ODI and Test series against Australia later this year. Kohli will lead the Indian team in all the three formats of the game. Australia and India are ranked first and second in the ICC test rankings. Kapil Dev believes the team winning the upcoming test series will also go on to win the ICC World Test Championship next year.

Several former Indian players, including Gautam Gambhir had suggested Rohit Sharma be handed over the captaincy of limited overs cricket after the latter guided Mumbai Indians to fifth IPL title. Mumbai had defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the finals.

