'Always Been A Warrior': Jayawardene Praises Virat Kohli For Breaking His Record Of Most Runs In T20 World Cups

STAR India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday surpassed Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-getter in the Men's T20 World Cups after his third fifty in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Virat Kohli now has 1,065 runs in 23 innings he played in the various T20 World Cups with 12 half-centuries, whereas Mahela Jayawardene has 1,016 runs in 31 innings.

The former Sri Lanka skipper also praised Virat for his achievement calling him a "warrior". In a video shared by the ICC, Jayawardene heaped praises on Kohli and said, "Records are meant to be broken. Someone was always going to break my record, and it’s you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You’ve always been a warrior." He further added that "Form is temporary but class is permanent."

Virat Kohli, who witnessed a lean patch during the last two years, returned to his top-class form with the recently concluded Asia Cup. Kohli even bettered his performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup with three half-centuries in four matches he played. He is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia with 222 runs in four matches with a high score of 82 which came against Pakistan.

After India clinched a crucial win against Bangladesh on Wednesday in which Kohli scored a vital unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, he said that he loves playing in Adelaide as it feels like home to him. "It was another good day with the bat. I am happy the World Cup is in Australia because I can play my shots here. I love playing in Adelaide. I feel at home and want to keep batting," Kohli said.

With a win over Bangladesh, India has reached the top of the Group 2 leader-board having six points in four games while South Africa slips to the second position with five points in three matches.