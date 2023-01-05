'All Is Well': Sanju Samson Sends Strong Message After Injury Ruled Him Out Of SL T20Is

Sanju Samson has been advised rest and rehabilitation by the BCCI Medical team to recover from a knee injury. (Photo: Sanju Samson Instagram)

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has sent a strong message after a knee injury ruled him out of the remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued a statement that Samson will miss the remaining two T20Is due to a knee injury which he sustained during the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday.



"Team India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," BCCI had said.

"He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," it added.

Taking to Instagram Samson shared the picture from the first T20I against Sri Lanka and captioned the post, "All is well… Z u Zoooon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

The 28-year-old indicated that he will recover soon and make a comeback. The Kerala batter failed to get good going in the first clash and only accumulated five runs off six balls. Despite being a regular performer in the domestic and IPL seasons, Samson got limited chances in the Indian side since making his T20I debut in 2015.

BCCI added Jitesh Sharma into the T20I squad as Samson's replacement. India will take on Asian Champions Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune later in the day.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.