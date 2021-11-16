New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's new Head Coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I Captain in command Rohit Sharma on Tuesday addressed a joint media conference ahead of the New Zealand tour of India's first T20 match in Jaipur. Dravid in the press conference stated that all formats are equally important and that Team India would look to improve overall.

“No there won't be any prioritising of formats. We have T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup then also World Test Championship,” he said.

He further added," We haven't reached a point yet where you look at completely different teams in different formats. There'll be players who'll be good in certain formats but that's true everywhere.”

Dravid said," There is going to be no let-up in preparations in the next couple of years. The focus is going to be 2022 T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup in 2023 and then the World Test Championships. We are looking to improve and keep getting better as a side."

“Everywhere you coach, you can’t do it in the same way. Everything I did at the Under-19 level, I can’t do it here as we. My mantra is – ‘Get the best out of players," he said.

When asked about New Zealand, Dravid replied, “It’s become fashionable to call them underdogs. Their performances have been exceptional. They are well planned, have beaten India in recent tournaments."

Rahul joined the Indian team as head coach after taking charge from Ravi Shastri after India ended a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021. The legend cricketer has joined India after successful stints with the India U-19 and ‘A’ teams.

Rohit who joined Dravid in the conference, when asked about Virat said, “Virat’s role as a batter will be the same when he returns back to the T20 side. He is an impact player and a match-winner for Team India. Every batter’s role changes though indifferent, depending on whether we are batting first or second. He is only going to add strength to the squad."

He also mentioned that he will not hold back any player to play fearlessly. India will face New Zealand in the upcoming three-match T20 series starting from Wednesday.

