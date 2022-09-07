Alex Hales Included In England's T20 World Cup Squad As Jonny Bairstow's Replacement

England have added opener Alex Hales to their T20 World Cup squad as injured Jonny Bairstow's replacement on Thursday. Hales has been returning to England's international setup after more than three years. Bairstow was ruled of the World Cup squad after suffering 'a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf'.

Hales has played 60 T20Is for England and amassed 1644 runs including a century and 8 fifties. He averages above 30 in the shortest fromat. The opener has also been added to the T20I squad for the tour of Pakistan.

England will play three T20Is against Australia before the commencement of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Their squads for the Australia series are the same as the one they've named for the T20 World Cup.

Squad for T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales. Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.