Ajinkya Rahane, Wife Radhika Dhopavkar Welcome Baby Boy

India batter Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar have been blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday. Both the mother and baby are 'completely healthy'.

This is the couple's second child after they welcomed their daughter Aarya in October 2019. Ajinkya and Radhika tied the knots in September 2014.

Sharing the news on Twitter the batter wrote, "This morning, Radhika and I welcomed our baby boy into the world. Both Radhika and the baby are doing well and are completely healthy. We’d like to thank you for all your love and blessings."

— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 5, 2022

On the work front, Ajinkya recently led West Zone to their record-breaking 19th Duleep Trophy title by defeating South Zone by 294 runs. He scored 250 runs in three matches across five innings, including an unbeaten 207.

In his next assignment, Ajinkya will lead Mumbai squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai’s team has Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande, among others.

The veteran batter has played 192 games for India and has accumulated 8,268 across all formats including 15 hundred and 50 half-centuries.