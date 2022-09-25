Ajinkya Rahane Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal Off Field For Indiscipline In Duleep Trophy Final | Watch

In an act of sportsmanship, West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane sent his teammate Jashasvi Jaiswal off the field due to indiscipline on the fifth and final day of the Duleep Trophy summit clash against South Zone in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The youngster showed his brilliance with the bat with his knock of 265 runs in the second innings. Coming to the incident, while fielding for his side Jaiswal was caught up in throwing verbal volleys at South Zone batter Ravi Teja which the former complained to umpires.

During the 50th over of the final innings, Jaiswal and Ravi Teja engaged in a verbal exchange. Rahane quickly charged to pacify the situation. The experienced player was seen having a word with Jaiswal.

But Jaiswal still kept on having a go at Teja, and then Rahane decided to send him off. Jaiswal was seen murmuring something to himself as he walked away from the field.

Jaiswal returned to the field after being away for seven overs. He was later declared Player of the Match after South Zone was bundled out for 234 runs in the fourth and final innings and the Rahane-led West Zone won the final by 294 runs.

Asked about the incident involving Jaiswal, Rahane said after the match, "I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner."