New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahmedabad and Lucknow are to be the two new teams at the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the bidding for two new teams, CVC Capital partners got Ahmedabad Franchise for over Rs 5000 crore, while RPSG Group bagged Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 crore.

In the IPL Team auction for 2022 on Monday, a total of 10 parties entered the fray with bids to own the two franchises at the Taj Dubai. The bidders also got to choose from six centers - Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, and Indore - to base their team in.

Posted By: Ashita Singh