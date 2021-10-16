Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the beginning of the T20I World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday lauded former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that his "eye for intricate details" and "practical advice" will help the Men in Blue will the upcoming tournament.

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli expressed his delight over Dhoni's appointment as the Indian team's mentor and said that he is looking forward to work with the former India wicket-keeper batsman.

The 32-year-old also said that Dhoni is "excited" about getting back into the Indian team, adding that his awareness and presence will boost the morale of the team and increase the confidence of the youngsters.

"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself to be back in that environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers through till the time he was with the team," Kohli said.

"Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit. His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent," he added.

'Ashwin rewarded for reviving his white ball skills'

During the media interaction, Kohli said that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played a white ball game in 2017, has been rewarded for reviving his skills in limited overs cricket.

Kohli said that the 33-year-old veteran spinner has improved on is bowling with courage which was evident in the past couple of seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), adding that Ashwin "is not shy of putting balls in right areas".

"So, Ashwin has been rewarded for reviving his white ball skills. He was a regular feature for us back in the day but fell off because wrist spinners were in demand. But now finger spinners have come back with accuracy. Ash and Jadeja have done really well. They know exactly what to do in which situation," Kohli said.

'India vs Pakistan is just another game'

Kohli on Saturday also talked about his side match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the World Cup and called it "just another game" despite the ridiculously high demand for tickets.

"I honestly never felt so," Kohli said when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country. "I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets".

India have never lost to their arch-rivals in either ODI or T20 World Cup games and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that they are confident of beating their neighbours on October 24.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma