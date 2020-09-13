The nine emojis can be activated by using hashtags in English and six Indian languages.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of the BCCI’s T-20 league opener in the United Arab Emirates, Twitter India has unveiled a special set of emojis for all the participating teams.

The nine emojis can be activated by using hashtags in English and six Indian languages. Some of these hashtags are #OneFamily, #WhistlePodu, #PlayBold, #KorboLorboJeetbo, #SaddaPunjab, #OrangeArmy, #HallaBol, and #YehHaiNayiDilli.

“Through these nine emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite team. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations,” Twitter said in a statement, as quoted in a report by news agency IANS.

The thirteenth edition of the T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19, nearly six months after it was indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent unavailability of the foreign players. All eight teams have settled into their respective hubs following COVID testing and started practising ahead of the opening match.

Chennai will play its first match against defending Champions Mumbai in the United Arab Emirates on September 19, The team had faced a couple of setbacks ahead of the tournament, first, when two of its players tested positive for coronavirus and later when its star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh returned to India citing personal reasons. Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years but his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

