New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days ahead of their opening match against Indian T-20 league’s defending champions Mumbai in the United Arab Emirates, the Chennai team on Sunday gave a glimpse of skipper MS Dhoni and star all-rounder Shane Watson smashing bowlers in the nets.

The franchise took to its official Twitter handle to share a one-minute video recapping Dhoni and Watson’s preparation for the upcoming match and wrote, “Thala Dhoni and Watto Man - Class act from the timeless beauties.”

Chennai will play its first match against defending Champions Mumbai in the United Arab Emirates on September 19. The team had faced a couple of setbacks ahead of the tournament, first, when two of its players tested positive for coronavirus and later when its star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh returned to India citing personal reasons. Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years but his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

The team was forced to delay the preparations after its players had tested positive. One of the players, Deepak Chahar, has now recovered from the infection and been given a clearance from the BCCI to start practising, while the second player is still under isolation.

The thirteenth edition of the T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. All eight teams have settled into their respective hubs following COVID testing and started practising ahead of the opening match.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja