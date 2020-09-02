The three-year deal between the credit card payments startup and the board will begin with the upcoming season of the IPL beginning September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced Bengaluru-based startup CRED as its official partner for the Indian Premier League 2020. The three-year deal between the credit card payments startup and the board will begin with the upcoming season of the IPL beginning September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

“We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said.

The development has come days after the board announced another Bengaluru-based startup Unacademy as its official partner. Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has been named as the title sponsor.

CRED is a credit card payments startup founded by Kunal Shah in 2018.

“We are extremely pleased to be associated with IPL, without a question among the most high-profile events on the world’s sporting calendar. CRED is aimed at giving millions of people access to the good life through improved credit standing, trusted community, and special experiences,” Shah said.

“IPL represents the pinnacle of consumer experiences, powered by a global community of cricketers, fans and enthusiasts. We look forward to participating in this festival of sporting excellence, which celebrates peak performance for the individual, the team and the community. Through this synergy, we want to celebrate and recognize millions of Indians who hold the same values that IPL and CRED cherish,” he added.

The thirteenth edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19. The schedule for the tournament is yet to be announced.

