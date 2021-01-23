Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers became the first foreign player to earn Rs 100 crore in salaries from the Indian Premier League after being retained by his franchise for the upcoming season.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers became the first foreign player to earn Rs 100 crore in salaries from the Indian Premier League after being retained by his franchise for the upcoming season.De Villiers receives Rs 11 crore in salaries to play for RCB in each season of the cash-rich league.

His retention for the upcoming season places him in the elite list of players who have been payed over Rs 100 crores in salaries in past 13 seasons of the league, according to a report by Insidesport. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni tops the list with an earning of Rs 124 crores. He is followed by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians's captain Rohit Sharma, and CSK's star player Suresh Raina. Raina slipped to the fourth spot due to his unavailability for the thirteenth edition of the league.

De Villiers, who has been a key player for RCB in the past seasons, has earned a total of 102.5 crore from the league (if included his salary for IPL 2021). In 169 IPL appearances, he has scored 4849 runs at an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of over 150. He has three centuries and 33 half-centuries to his name. De Villiers slammed an unbeaten 133 in IPL 2016, and 129 not out the following season.

All eight IPL franchise released the list of retained and released players for the upcoming season earlier this week. Indian batsman Sanju Samson has replaced Australian's Steven Smith as the captain of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. Chennai Super Kings has retained Suresh Raina and released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav and Murali Vijay.

