After Mohammad Amir, Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed he too was mentally harassed by the management during the 2011 World Cup.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Hours after Pakistan's ace bowler Mohammed Amir announced his retirement from the international cricket, alleging "mental torture" from the Pakistan Cricket Board, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar revealed he too was mentally harassed by the management during the 2011 World Cup.

In a video shared on his Youtube channel on Thursday, Akhtar said he did not care about not being treated well by the PCB management as he had already announced his retirement from the international cricket by then. He added Amir should have dealt with the management by performing well.

"I openly say that I was not treated well during the 2011 World Cup, not by Afridi but by the rest of the management. I am saying it openly. I was harassed but I did not care as I had already announced my retirement," Akhtar said.

"Amir should have bowled well and improved his performance so that no one could remove him from the team. You have to face your fears and you much confront the management but by performing," he added.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Amir said being left out from the 35-member Pakistan squad for the one-day international against New Zealand was a "wake-up call" for him and that he has decided to leave the sport for now.

To be honest, I don't think I can play under this management. I am leaving cricket, for now. I am being mentally tortured and I cannot handle it. I have seen it enough from 2010 to 2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me. I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me the chances when I came back after the ban," Amir said in the video.

Akhtar said he can train Amir to bowl again with the same intensity in just two months.

Amir had announced his retirement from the international cricket last year in order to focus on limited-overs cricket. He called time on his career after playing just 36 tests.

(With ANI inputs)

