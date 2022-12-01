After Getting Sacked, Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh Re-Apply For BCCI Selector’s Role

Former India chief selector Chetan Sharma along with Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the selector's role after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacked the selection committee led by veteran pacer Chetan.

BCCI invited fresh applications for the post of men's national selectors on November 18 following the Indian team's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia. The last date for the application set by the BCCI was November 28.

BCCI faced a lot of criticism from former cricketers after India failed to lift the T20 World Cup title in successive years. India also made a shock exit from the Asia Cup 2022.

According to an Indian Express report, BCCI has received more than 60 applications for the selector's post. The other two members of the Chetan-led panel, Sunil Joshi and Debashish Mohanty haven't applied this time.

Among the applications received for the post, no prominent name has applied for the post which has the mighty task to pick the best talent from the humongous pool of players.

The junior selection committee chairman S Sharath has also applied for the latest vacancy, while some of the other prominent names who have also applied include the likes of Ajay Ratra, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Venkatesh Prasad, Dodda Ganesh, Nikhil Chopra, Atul Wassan, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Shiv Sundar Das and Salil Ankola among others.

As per the criteria set by the BCCI, the applicant for selector's role should have played 7 Test matches or 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs, and 20 First-Class games. They should have retired from the sport at least five years ago.