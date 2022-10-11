After Being Dumped As BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly May Not Make It To ICC Too

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been dumped as the BCCI president, was offered the post of IPL chairman in lieu of the presidency. When Ganguly didn’t take up the offer, the BCCI top honchos named the 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny as his replacement. Sources told Jagran English on Tuesday That Binny will file his nomination for the top post.

It is learnt that Ganguly was reluctant to take up the IPL position because it would look out of place to settle for it after having headed the BCCI. Sources also said that it would now be a Herculean task for him to become the ICC chairman after his unceremonious exit from the BCCI.

Sources also said that Ganguly was visibly very upset with the decision of the BCCI management and, perhaps, was banking on some miracle that could have been a face-saving exercise. In a way, Ganguly had no say in Binny becoming the next president.

So, what went against Ganguly? Some of the prominent board members had questioned Ganguly’s credentials to continue as the BCCI boss for the second term because of his lack of ‘performance’. A former BCCI president told Ganguly to his face that he didn’t deserve a second term in the BCCI. It was seconded by several big decision-makers in the board. They even praised Jay Shah for his work during the pandemic rather than attributing it to a BCCI team headed by Ganguly.

There is already widespread speculation about Ganguly becoming the ICC chairman. However, the board isn’t keen to send Ganguly to the ICC either. “We will cross the bridge when it comes to it. Possibly, there are other candidates as well,” the source added.

For quite some time now, Ganguly was playing second fiddle to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and it appeared clear that the former player had very little say in policy and governance matters. It is also revealed that Ganguly’s attempt to meddle with selection matters along with pursuing his commercial interest through BCCI's top position didn’t go down well with the BCCI management. Known to be a fighter during his playing days, it would be interesting to see how this former Indian skipper stages a fightback into BCCI management once again. But as of today, he is completely isolated, and no one is supporting the southpaw.