T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi To Lead Afghanistan Squad

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World in Australia. Mohammed Nabi will lead the side in the marquee event while Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad have been dropped from the side after featuring in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter Darwish Rasooli, all-rounder Qais Ahmad and the right-arm quick Salim Safi have been added to the list. Qais Ahmed returns to the squad, last having played a T20I in March 2022 while 20-year-old Safi has secured his maiden international call-up.

In addition, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the squad as reserves.



“The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to buildup things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia. Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order," Chief selector Noor Malikzai said.

"Since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department. Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event,” he added.

Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Afghanistan are placed in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup and will begin their campaign against England in Perth on October 22.