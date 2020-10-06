Najeeb Tarakai was hit by a car while he was crossing the road in Eastern Nangarhar. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday after he met with an accident. Najeeb was hit by a car while he was crossing the road in Eastern Nangarhar.

Najeeb was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He underwent a surgery, but later succumbed to his injuries.

"ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta