Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan on Friday became the fastest bowler to take 100 T20Is wickets. Breaking the record of Lasith Malinga, Rashid achieved the feat during the match against Pakistan.

Apart from being the fastest bowler, Rashid is also the fastest 100 wicket-taker at an amazing average of 12 and a magnificent economy of just above 6 in ODIs. Rashid removed the Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez to achieve the milestone. So far only four players are able to achieve the 100 T20I wickets including Shakib Al Hasan, Lasith Malinga, and Tim Southee.

Rashid made his T20I debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe, and since then, the ace spinner never looked back. Rashid has already played a total of 51 T20 international matches and above 280 games in the format of franchises across the globe.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan game was set to have fans coming in from across Dubai, but not many would have expected a near stampede situation as groups of Afghanistan fans tried to get into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium without tickets.

Fans had started coming in for the Friday evening game in large numbers from as early as the afternoon, but the trouble started when some fans tried to enter the stadium minus tickets.

One of the Pakistan fans who came down all the way from London for the game wasn't able to enter the stadium in time as the gates had been closed. "We are going to watch a T10 game here because people without tickets were jumping over the gates, and we couldn't get in," the fan rued pointing at his young kids who had their bags checked.

While the security cordon tried its best to keep non-ticket holders away from the entrance, the large number of fans seemed hell-bent to enter the ground to witness the Afghanistan players in action against Pakistan. In fact, the worst part was that some of the fans who had tickets were forced to skip the game.