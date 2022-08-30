Afg Vs Ban, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets, Qualify To Super Four

Najibullah Zadran's scintillating 43 off 17 with the help of 6 sixes and a four steered Afghanistan to seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Afghanistan have qualified to the Super Four after registering back-to-back victories in Group B and became the first team of the competition to reach to the second round.

Apart from Najibullah, Ibrahim Zadran anchored the innings with a 42-run knock from 41 balls studded with 4 fours.

Chasing moderate target of 128, Afghanistan lost their opening wicket early as the last match's star Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) was sent back to pavilion by Shakib Al Hasan in the fifth over.

Ibrahim joined Hazratullah Zazai in the middle and built the 30-run stand for the second wicket. Mosaddek Hossain drew the second blood for Bangladesh as he removed Hazratullah for 23 runs.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi failed to leave his impression on the scoreboard and left early after scoring just 8 runs.

Najibullah came in to bat at no. 5 and stitched a match-winning partnership with Ibrahim. Najibullah displayed incredible hitting skills as 40 runs off his 43-run innings came from boundaries. He dictated Bangladesh bowlers and smashed them all around the park.

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan scalped three wickets each to restrict Bangladesh for 127/7. Mujeeb sent back the top-three Bangladesh batters back to the hut before the end of the first powerplay.

Mosaddek Hossain's unbeaten 48 from 31 balls guided his side to a respectable total as Bangladesh were once reeling at 53/5. Mahmudullah and Mohammad Saifuddin contributed brief scores of 25 and 14* to Bangladesh's total of 127/7.