Adam Zampa's Run-Out At Non-Striker's End Sparks Debate After Umpire Calls It Not-Out | Watch

Adam Zampa attempts to run out Tom Rogers at the non-striker's end. (Photo: Screengrab from @BBL Twitter)

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa took the centre stage on Tuesday after he attempted a run-out at non-striker's end on his own bowling during the Big Bash League match against Melbourne Renegades.

The incident happened during the last over of Renegades' innings when Zampa came to bowl his final over. Before delivering the second last ball of the over, Zampa saw non-striker Tom Rogers out of his crease and dislodged the bails.

Spicy, spicy scenes at the MCG.



Not out is the call...debate away, friends! #BBL12

It was deemed not out despite Rogers being far from the crease at the non-striker's end because the bowler's arm had “gone past the vertical”. The third umpire saw the replay and called it not out on the giant screen.

“Rogers survives the Mankad attempt but only because Zampa’s bowling arm was past vertical”, tweeted Cricket Australia.

The video of the incident has sparked debate over the mode of dismissal which has always been projected as 'unfair' and against the 'spirit of the game'.

"Had it been given out, we would have withdrawn our appeal anyway. It's not the right way to play cricket," Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey after the incident.

The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball.

That means when the arm gets to its highest point.



That means when the arm gets to its highest point. (1/2)#MCCLaws | @BBLpic.twitter.com/fWtdJAtIh1 — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) January 3, 2023

MCC took to Twitter to explain the incident, “The non-striker can be run out if he/she is out of his/her ground up until the moment the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball. That means when the arm gets to its highest point.”

Further adding, “The bowler is *not* entitled to go all the way around in the bowling action and then run the non-striker out.”

Batting first, Melbourne Renegades posted 141/7 in 20 overs as Martin Guptill (32), Shaun Marsh (32), and Mackenzie Harvey (32*) played modest knocks.

Zampa finished his four overs spell with a wicket while giving away just 18 runs.

In reply, Melbourne Stars failed to chase the target and were restricted to 108/9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 33 runs.

For Renegades, Tom Rogers scalped a five-wicket haul while Mujeeb ur Rahman bagged two wickets.